Kirkwood, Parkway West look to rekindle magic in Gateway Classic

Kirkwood senior Ellie Francois could excel at any position in field hockey.

The Ball State commit has a tireless motor and a knack for scoring, but she feels most at home as the eyes of the defense, directing traffic in the back of the four-midfielder alignment employed by the Pioneers.

“I like being able to see the whole field,” Francois said.

This weekend, Francois not only will see the field from her spot in the “back of the diamond,” but also see games played across five other fields as the crown jewel of field hockey tournaments, the Gateway Classic, returns to SportPort International in Maryland Heights.

The largest and oldest high school-only field hockey tournament in the United States, the 24th Gateway Classic runs from Friday through Sunday and features 72 schools from seven states —Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.

Varsity teams are divided into 13 pools ranked A through M based on skill level. Pool A features Illinois state champion New Trier, Michigan state champion Pioneer, Missouri state champion Villa Duchesne and Missouri state runner-up MICDS.

There will also be three junior varsity pools consisting of 18 teams.

Villa Duchesne and New Trier open the tournament at 2:30 p.m. Friday on the water turf on Field 3. The last four of the 88 games are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s going to be great competition, tradition and hopefully, great weather,” Gateway Classic organizer Kelly Yates said.

Francois, a Kirkwood varsity player since her freshman year, was part of teams that went 10-20-1 before she played in the Gateway Classic last season. The Pioneers won all three games in the 2021 event, captured their pool championship and parlayed that into a 12-9 overall record.

“That was a good start to the season and it got us fired up to keep winning,” Francois said.

Kirkwood will jump four divisions from last year into Pool E, which includes Ursuline, Trinity Valley of Texas, and North Oldham High of Kentucky, the Pool G winner from last season.

“It’s nice that they want to come all the way out (to St. Louis) to play a few games of field hockey,” said Kirkwood senior Josie Ploszay, who has assisted on two of the four Kirkwood goals so far this season.

With Francois quarterbacking the defense and junior goalie Ellie Hubbard guarding the cage, Kirkwood has not yielded a goal in regulation through its first four games heading into the Gateway Classic.

“Shh, we don’t want to jinx that,” Kirkwood coach Dana Oppermann said.

Oppermann enjoys the scene at the Gateway Classic and the validation it gives players when they see field hockey action occur on six fields at once.

“Field hockey is not a huge, widely known sport in the Midwest, so it makes you feel like your sport is important,” she said.

Parkway West won the Pool L championship in 2019, its first time ever lifting a Gateway Classic trophy. The Longhorns have ascended into Pool D this season, joining Casady (Okla.), Colorado Academy (Colo.) and Kentucky Country Day (Ky).

“It’s a great way to gear up for the rest of the season,” said Parkway West coach Dawn Callahan, who also officiates games during the tournament. “You can experiment a little bit and try new things, but you also have a chance to win your pool which is kind of a big deal.”

Callahan finds value in bringing her team together to watch how the best teams from the Midwest play.

“You can say, ‘Hey, watch how they’re transferring the ball, watch their 1-2 touch passes and show them things you want to see from your own team,” Callahan said.

Parkway West senior Molly Glisson recalled her first experience at the Gateway Classic as a wide-eyed freshman, stunned by the volume of field hockey occurring in front of her.

“It was definitely overwhelming because there were so many high schools playing in that one space, but it was a really cool experience to be that young and playing with so many experienced players from all over the United States,” Glisson said.

Now seniors, Glisson, Francois and Ploszey will embark upon their final Gateway Classic this weekend as the torch-bearers of a sport that continues to increase in popularity throughout the Midwest.

“It’s like its own community,” Ploszey said.

But that sense of community is briefly put on hold when a pool championship is on the line.

“It’s pretty competitive. We want to win it again,” Ploszey added.