Kraeger lifts Villa Duchesne to comeback win over New Trier in opener of Gateway Classic

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Villa Duchesne senior Cecelia Kraeger felt the frustration.

Winnetka New Trier, the defending Illinois state champion, scored a beautiful tic-tac-toe goal in the opening minutes and decisively controlled play against defending Missouri state champion Villa Duchesne early in their matchup Friday at the 24th Gateway Classic Field Hockey Tournament.

To make matters worse for Kraeger, she was assessed a penalty in the final minute of the first quarter and sent off the field for delay of game.

“Things were definitely getting to me," Kraeger said. "I got that card, and I wasn’t even sure what happened. I was trying to keep it together, and everyone on the sideline kept telling me, ‘You’re fine.’ "

The Saints stayed composed, and Kraeger recovered to score the game-winning goal, propelling Villa Duchesne to a 3-2 victory in the opening game of the biggest high school-only field hockey tournament in the country.

The Gateway Classic, which involves 72 teams from seven states, will continue through Sunday. Varsity divisions are split into 13 pools rated A through M based on skill level, with each pool winner awarded a trophy.

Villa Duchesne won Pool A last year, the pool designated for state champions and state runners-up, but found itself in trouble due to a quick, skilled New Trier team and a tinge of bad luck.

The Trevians sent an errant pass through the midfield that Villa Duchesne goalie Anna Lederman was content to allow to enter her cage for a turnover, but the ball hit the left post and remained in play. While the Villa defense scrambled to recover, New Trier whipped the ball side to side.

Maxine Hester fired the final pass across the crease and Honor Roberts blasted it into the cage to give New Trier an early 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the usually potent Saints’ offense, which scored nine goals in its win against Nerinx Hall on Monday, could find little room. Villa was forced to take difficult reverse shots and could not connect on any of four corner opportunities.

“The focus (at halftime) was just to clean things up a little bit,” Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said. “We knew we were playing a really talented team, and once we settled in and played our game, it got a lot better.”

New Trier continued to apply pressure and earned a corner early in the third quarter, but a phenomenal save by Villa junior Anna Puschel sent the ball and the game in a different direction.

“They got that corner, I heard everyone on their team cheering, and I was feeling a lot of pressure on me,” Puschel said. “I kept my head in the game. I took some deep breaths and said, ‘I got this.’ "

Villa immediately transferred Puschel’s save into a player-advantage since many of the New Trier players were involved in the offensive corner opportunity. Gigi Edwards fired a ball from the right corner that was kicked away by New Trier goalie Kennedy Glinn but landed onto the stick of senior Georgia Leary at the top of the circle. Leary wheeled, fired and tied the score 1-1.

“I knew we had more players up compared to them, so once it came off the goalie and it was right there, I just wanted to shoot it and hope we could tip it in,” Leary said. “We were down 1-0 for so long, that once we got it in, we thought, ‘We can keep up with them and we can surpass them.’ ”

Kraeger added, “It really was a turning point.”

Kraeger turned the game to the Saints' favor less than a minute into the fourth quarter after Villa Duchesne earned its first corner of the second half. Leary received the insert and blasted a shot that required a tough save by Glinn. As Glinn sprawled to corral the rebound, Kraeger beat her to the ball and calmly lifted it over her stacked pads to give the Saints the lead.

“I saw the goalie go down and the ball was right in front of me. I wasn’t even thinking. I just knew I had to get it in, and I popped over her pad and her glove.” Kraeger said.

Another hustle play by Edwards earned a second corner opportunity, and sophomore Katie Crump made it 3-1 with a blast to the far side of the cage.

Villa Duchesne earned two more corners and maintained the territorial advantage throughout the fourth quarter before junior Isabel Morgan scored in the final minute to cut the deficit to 3-2, but it left too little time for New Trier to find the equalizer.

“We’re a good team, but we didn’t keep it together the whole game,” New Trier coach Stephanie Nykasa said. “(Villa) is a very good team. They kept their momentum, they kept pecking away and it slowly broke us down.”

For Kraeger, the ability to stay positive even when things were going poorly helped Villa pull out the victory.