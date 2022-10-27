Leary, Edwards combine for OT winner to send Villa Duchesne to sixth consecutive title game

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Villa Duchesne senior Georgia Leary learned a valuable lesson after the Saints’ regular-season meeting with rival St. Joseph’s.

During the Oct. 1 matchup, the Wake Forest commit flew sideline to sideline, dove to poke the ball loose and exerted so much energy in the first 10 minutes, she had little left in the tank for the fourth quarter.

“I remember coming off (for a substitute) and I was exhausted,” Leary said. “I went through film, and I was trying to do too much for what my position really is.”

Leary learned to pace herself and, in Thursday's overtime sessions, she found another gear.

Leary sprinted through the midfield and delivered a pass that Gigi Edwards deposited for the game-winning goal 3 minutes and 12 seconds into the second overtime as Villa Duchesne defeated St. Joseph’s 2-1 in a Midwest Tournament field hockey semifinal at Sportport International.

Villa Duchesne (20-3), which advanced to its sixth consecutive championship game, will face John Burroughs (17-3-1) in the title match at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sportport.

It will be a rematch of the 2020 championship game in which Villa Duchesne defeated John Burroughs 1-0 in overtime.

The game-winning goal materialized in a similar manner as an Edwards scoring chance early in the first overtime, when Leary found Edwards cutting through the circle. On that play, St. Joseph’s goalie Paige Jackson slid way out her cage to block Edwards’ heavy reverse shot before it went airborne.

In the second overtime, Leary maneuvered past two defenders and turned on the jets, creating a 3-on-1 opportunity. With Jackson needing to stay deep in her net, Leary led Edwards with a delicate pass to a similar position on the field.

“When I saw Georgia running, I told myself, ‘Move your legs, move your legs,’” Edwards said. “She gave me the ball and it was slow motion in my mind. I reversed it and it went in.”

The victory was the 300th of Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft's career.

It did not come easy.

St. Joseph’s (17-5-1) had won 14 of its final 15 games, only losing 3-1 to Villa Duchesne on Oct. 1 during that stretch. The Angels learned their own lessons that day and developed a plan that worked to perfection.

Senior Annie Ryan and sophomore Jo Carollo pressured Leary in the midfield and junior Annie Malloy shadowed Edwards, making it difficult for her to receive the ball. The tactics stymied the signature, first-quarter blitz Villa Duchesne usually employs and, when senior Sabrina Schultz scored on St. Joseph’s first corner, the Angels took a quick 1-0 lead.

“We saw how they played, and we tried to use our strengths to hold them to a tighter game,” St. Joseph’s coach Claire Aubel said. “(Scoring first) proved to us that we could do this and helped us mentally to keep up the intensity.”

The quick St. Joseph’s score had the opposite effect on Villa Duchesne.

“Immediately, my heart dropped. It’s not a good feeling,” sophomore Katie Crump said.

In the second quarter, Crump and the Saints broke through. A steal and spin move by junior Ella Anthon earned a corner. After a great save by Jackson on a shot by Leary, the ball squirted to Crump, who tied the game.

The Crump goal came on the second corner opportunity for Villa and, despite earning nine corners, it resulted in one of the few that generated a quality scoring chance, as blocked shots from Carollo and active sticks of Schultz and junior Ellie Bisch moved the ball away from danger.

After a scoreless second half, teams removed four players from the field and played 6-on-6 in overtime.

Senior Hannah Brown almost ended the game in the first minute, redirecting a pass inches wide of the cage, and Edwards followed 90 seconds later with the reverse shot that Jackson slid out of the cage to stop.

Villa Duchesne dominated possession time in the first eight minutes due to excellent defensive plays by Cecelia Kraeger, who interrupted several St. Joseph’s transition attempts, but in the final two minutes of the first 10-minute session, the Angels made their move.

“St. Joe played a phenomenal game, and in the overtime, they were still right there,” Leary said.

Junior Annie Dill broke free and blasted a shot that required an excellent pad save by Villa Duchesne sophomore goalie Izzy Miller, who played the entire game. Then, off a corner opportunity, Miller kicked away a blast by Schultz to send the game to a second overtime, where Leary and Edwards combined on the play that ended it.

“We met in a circle before the second overtime, and we said, ‘This is our game. We have the skill, we have the talent, and we have the energy to put the ball in the back of the net,’” Leary said.