Lindbergh remains unbeaten with balanced effort against Parkway South

MANCHESTER — When its bus finally pulled into the Parkway South parking lot, the Lindbergh field hockey team only had eight minutes to warm up before game time.
Sensing that her team may not be ready, Lindbergh co-captain Dorothy Fife pulled the team together for a pep talk.
“I was just hyping them up, saying, ‘We’re going to come out more intense than ever. We’re on a winning streak and we need to keep it going," she said.
Fife led a smothering defensive effort and Lindbergh received goals from five different players as the Flyers kept their perfect season in tact by defeating Parkway South 5-0 on Tuesday.
Lindbergh (8-0) won its eighth consecutive game, all by shutout, and defeated Parkway South (7-9) for the fourth successive time.
The inspired Flyers earned four corners in the opening quarter, but Parkway South goalie Maisie McLean made six saves and defenders Libby Rebholtz and Emme Heimlich maneuvered the ball out of danger to keep the game scoreless.
“We didn’t get in a full warmup, so we came out a little rough, but once we got going, we got shots on goal, we got corners and we settled into the game,” Lindbergh junior Calista Crocker said.
Lindbergh continued to apply offensive pressure, earning two more corners early in the second quarter. Senior Jordan Saufnauer accepted a pass from sophomore Kylie Scott and wristed a shot off the pad of McLean that trickled inches over the goal line to begin a three-goal blitz for the Flyers.
“We were making a lot of good passes and we finally got one in. It was really a team effort,” Saufnauer said.
It was that ability to connect passes that impressed Parkway South coach Dave Richardson.
“Lindbergh has an amazing ability to pass and know where their players are on the field,” Richardson said. “We couldn’t mark up fast enough and they always had more than one option to pass it. They are really good passers.”
Saufnauer and junior Grace Colombo, who deposited the final goal for Lindbergh, each scored for the first time this season, becoming the 12th and 13th different goal scorers for the Flyers.
“They’re willing to share, they’re willing to not have it be about them and they’ve bought into the ‘we’ not ‘me’ concept,” Lindbergh coach Andrew Shipp said.
Only 2 minutes and 37 seconds after Saufnauer put Lindbergh on the scoreboard, Crocker completely shook off any remaining roughness by chipping a pass across the goal mouth for Savannah Cox to deflect into an empty cage. Crocker closed the quarter with a goal of her own, set up by a stellar defensive play and transition pass from Fife.
On the final play of the third period, Fife assisted senior co-captain Jessica Early, who whipped a laser into the top portion of the cage. The goal made the score 4-0 and came off one of 16 corners earned by the Flyers.
The inability to score off penalty corners has been one of the few negatives in an otherwise flawless season and Shipp was pleased to see the team convert on a corner opportunity.
“We’ve been working on trying to own the deep offensive corner of the field, to be able to transition into the circle and find ways to create a corner,” Shipp said. “Not many of our goals have come off corners so we have to keep working on that.”
The only question remaining after Early’s goal was whether the Flyers could keep their season-long shutout streak alive. Two minutes into the fourth quarter, Parkway South earned its first corner and Rebholtz sent a pass toward the far post that barely eluded sticks of several Patriots and drifted inches wide of the cage.
“I wasn’t on (the field) during that play and standing on the sideline seeing that ball come across when you can’t tell where it’s going, I had a little bit of nerves,” Early said. “But, I trust my defense to do what they have to do.”
Lindbergh began its field hockey program in 2016 and compiled an 8-32-1 record over its first three seasons. The Flyers had their best season in 2019 when they went 9-7, including a program-record four-game winning streak, but last season the bounces did not go their way and they finished with a 3-7 record which included five losses by a 1-0 score.
“We had a change in attitude,” Crocker said. “Last year, we were negative and against each other and now we’re working together.”
The biggest test of the season may occur at 4:15 pm Friday when Lindbergh visits Kirkwood (8-5), a team that had a six-game winning streak earlier this season.
And through positivity and unselfishness, the Flyers feel ready for any challenge that lies ahead.
“We’re just trying to build each other up to be the best team we can be and get as far as we can,” Crocker said.