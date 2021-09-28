Lindbergh remains unbeaten with balanced effort against Parkway South

The inability to score off penalty corners has been one of the few negatives in an otherwise flawless season and Shipp was pleased to see the team convert on a corner opportunity.

“We’ve been working on trying to own the deep offensive corner of the field, to be able to transition into the circle and find ways to create a corner,” Shipp said. “Not many of our goals have come off corners so we have to keep working on that.”

The only question remaining after Early’s goal was whether the Flyers could keep their season-long shutout streak alive. Two minutes into the fourth quarter, Parkway South earned its first corner and Rebholtz sent a pass toward the far post that barely eluded sticks of several Patriots and drifted inches wide of the cage.

“I wasn’t on (the field) during that play and standing on the sideline seeing that ball come across when you can’t tell where it’s going, I had a little bit of nerves,” Early said. “But, I trust my defense to do what they have to do.”