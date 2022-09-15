Loeffelman anchors Cor Jesu defense to earn shutout of Visitation

AFFTON — The sounds varied from an energetic crowd to the beating of a drum, but the most melodious sound to Cor Jesu senior defender Anna Loeffelman may have been the clanging of metal.

Early in the Chargers field hockey game Thursday, Visitation senior Maggie Reed scooted a ball past Loefellman and headed in alone on goal, but her shot clanked loudly off the right post.

It was the last time a Visitation player got past Loeffelman.

“It’s a popular sports phrase, but whenever I make a mistake, I try to be a goldfish,” Loeffelman said. “I try to have a three-second memory, forget about it and keep moving forward.”

Loeffelman was brilliant defensively, and Allie Massmann and Maddie Farroll added first-quarter goals as Cor Jesu avenged an early season loss by defeating Visitation 2-0 in a Metro Women’s Athletics Association matchup at Cor Jesu.

Cor Jesu (6-2) recovered from that fortunate gong and quickly tilted the field in its favor, earning its first penalty corner less than 90 seconds later. After Massmann provided the insert, Maggie Reed’s twin sister, Tess Reed, raced from her defensive position inside the cage and squashed the Viz corner attempt before it began.

The Chargers adjusted appropriately.

Two minutes later, sophomore Macy Budd skillfully maneuvered through a double team to earn a second corner. Slick ball movement by Visitation avoided the onrushing Tess Reed, Farroll found a lane to shoot and Massmann tipped it into the cage to give Cor Jesu a 1-0 lead.

“It was definitely not the corner we were trying to execute, but something we’ve been working on in practice is being able to adjust,” Farrell said. “Our field is kind of bumpy and it’s tricky to get the insert exactly where we want it, but we were able to adjust and execute.”

The Reed twins continued to put pressure Cor Jesu's defense and Loeffelman continued to make plays. She knocked down a blast from Tess Reed off a penalty corner and then purloined the ball from Maggie Reed on another one-on-one opportunity.

“It only takes one simple pull to get past you, so staying patient and waiting for the exact right moment to lay that block tackle makes all the difference,” said Loeffelman, who was the MVAA conference player of the year in lacrosse last spring.

Loeffelman and the Cor Jesu defense not only made stops, but also transitioned the ball ahead for counter attacks. Soon Farroll found herself weaving across the circle looking for another lane to unleash a shot.

“I only saw their sticks and I just tried to push it past them hoping someone was there,” Farroll said.

Farroll pushed a backhand shot toward the goal that avoided everything until it crashed into the back board of the cage for her first goal of the season and a 2-0 Cor Jesu lead.

“Coming out with tons of energy and getting two goals in the beginning really revved us up,” Cor Jesu coach Audrey Ploesser said. “We’ve been impressing upon them to play our game and to work together as a unit from the back of the field all the way to the top, and they did that today.”

Visitation (6-3), which had won five consecutive games including a 2-1 victory over Cor Jesu at the Gateway Classic, continued to earn prime scoring chances.

In the second quarter, Maggie Reed found room for a breakaway and Tess Reed unleashed her heavy shot from the top of the circle. But both chances were knocked away by Cor Jesu senior goalie Sydney Spieckerman, who made six saves on the Reed twins alone during the contest.

“We had a lot of forward movement and continued to push, but Cor Jesu had a good first 15 minutes and it was hard to come back from that,” Visitation coach Maeve Donevan said.

That Visitation push continued through the fourth quarter, highlighted by a backhand attempt by Tess Reed that sailed inches wide of the cage and a corner opportunity that Vivettes’ senior Audrey Todt cleared away from a dangerous spot in the crease.

The two-goal margin between Cor Jesu and Visitation was the first contest decided by more than a single goal since 2013, a span of eight games. It also gave the Chargers the satisfaction of correcting the mistakes they felt they made in the first meeting at SportPort on Sept. 3

“We definitely took it as a learning experience,” Loeffelman said. “We knew they’re a great team and we knew what we needed to work on. We had to forget about that loss and move forward.”