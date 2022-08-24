 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M/D: Ellie Francois, senior, Kirkwood

  • 0
Ellie Francois, Kirkwood

Ellie Francois, Kirkwood field hockey

Scored five goals and added 10 assists playing as a defensive midfielder positioned at the back of the Pioneers diamond formation. Ball State pledge scored three game-winning goals, and her stick skill and calmness under pressure allowed Kirkwood to earn a 12-9 overall record two seasons after going 4-16-1.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News