M: Georgia Leary, senior, Villa Duchesne

Led area with 27 assists and placed second in scoring with 57 points. Committed to Wake Forest, Leary scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 state championship game victory over MICDS last season and used her excellent vision and field awareness to assist on the double overtime, championship-winning goal in the 2020 title game.
Ben Vessa
