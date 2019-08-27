Changing her position from forward to midfield last season, Keefer became one of the top two-way players in the area, scoring 18 goals and dishing out 22 assists. Her speed, stick skills and field vision allow her to quickly turn defense into offense, and her intuitive connection with teammate Taryn Tkachuk should produce gaudy point totals for both stars again this season.
Most popular
-
No. 4 large school: After three years on the road, Ladue has a home of its own
-
No. 4 small school: Cahokia chasing consecutive playoff appearances
-
O'Fallon continues scorching start with school-record 300 to win Metro East Shootout
-
No. 3: De Smet's Johnson sets sights on personal, team goals
-
No. 4: Johnson eager to join recent ring party at East St. Louis