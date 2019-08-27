Subscribe for 99¢
Changing her position from forward to midfield last season, Keefer became one of the top two-way players in the area, scoring 18 goals and dishing out 22 assists. Her speed, stick skills and field vision allow her to quickly turn defense into offense, and her intuitive connection with teammate Taryn Tkachuk should produce gaudy point totals for both stars again this season.