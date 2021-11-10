 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro League all-conference
0 comments

Metro League all-conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Metro League 2021 field hockey all-conference:

Players of the year

(Positions, classifications not provided)

Grace Pottebaum, John Burroughs

Kate Oliver, MICDS

First team

M Ella Brauer, sophomore, MICDS

D Estelle Ballet, junior, John Burroughs

D Brecken Calcari, senior, MICDS

M Sarah Ding, freshman, John Burroughs

M Ella Etherington, sophomore, MICDS

F Anna Lochhead, senior, MICDS

M Esther Pottebaum, junior, John Burroughs

F KK Pruett, senior, Westminster

F Mia Scheulen, senior, Westminster

F Nadia Steinle, junior, John Burroughs

F Sarah Wilkins, senior, John Burroughs

F Greta Wolfsberger, senior, MICDS

Honorable mention

D Whitney Akred, junior, MICDS

F Remi Barnett, senior, John Burroughs

M Caroline Birkel, freshman, MICDS

G Kendall Curry, junior, MICDS

D Huntleigh Hager, sophomore, Westminster

F Ellie Lochhead, sophomore, MICDS

D Jamie Obertop, junior, Westminster

D Virginia Portell, sophomore, MICDS

F Audrey Rohlfing, junior, Westminster

M Sadie Schmidt, sophomore, Westminster

F Ellie Strahorn, senior, John Burroughs

G Kate Grady, sophomore, John Burroughs

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News