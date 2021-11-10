Metro League all-conference

Metro League 2021 field hockey all-conference:
Players of the year
(Positions, classifications not provided)
Grace Pottebaum, John Burroughs
Kate Oliver, MICDS
First team
M Ella Brauer, sophomore, MICDS
D Estelle Ballet, junior, John Burroughs
D Brecken Calcari, senior, MICDS
M Sarah Ding, freshman, John Burroughs
M Ella Etherington, sophomore, MICDS
F Anna Lochhead, senior, MICDS
M Esther Pottebaum, junior, John Burroughs
F KK Pruett, senior, Westminster
F Mia Scheulen, senior, Westminster
F Nadia Steinle, junior, John Burroughs
F Sarah Wilkins, senior, John Burroughs
F Greta Wolfsberger, senior, MICDS
Honorable mention
D Whitney Akred, junior, MICDS
F Remi Barnett, senior, John Burroughs
M Caroline Birkel, freshman, MICDS
G Kendall Curry, junior, MICDS
D Huntleigh Hager, sophomore, Westminster
F Ellie Lochhead, sophomore, MICDS
D Jamie Obertop, junior, Westminster
D Virginia Portell, sophomore, MICDS
F Audrey Rohlfing, junior, Westminster
M Sadie Schmidt, sophomore, Westminster
F Ellie Strahorn, senior, John Burroughs
G Kate Grady, sophomore, John Burroughs