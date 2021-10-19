Midwest Tournament field hockey roundup: Buehrer scores three in Parkway South's shutout win

Freshman Sydney Buehrer notched a hat trick in her first career playoff game to lead Parkway South to a 4-0 victory over Pattonville on Tuesday in the opening round of the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament at Westminster.

Buehrer, who entered the game with three goals this season, found the cage in the first, third and fourth quarters and now leads the Patriots with six goals.

Senior Sophie Beckemeyer scored the third goal, senior Lynne Mawhinney added two assists and senior Maisie McLean booted away four shots to earn her sixth shutout of the season.

Parkway South (11-10) advanced to face Oakville (7-5) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Principia.

Clayton 2, Rosati-Kain 1 (2OT): Ruby Nadin scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period for the Greyhounds.

With just six field players and a goalie on each side for the overtime, Nadin used her speed and the available space to score on the ninth shot on goal by the Greyhounds.