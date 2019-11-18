Subscribe for 99¢

Metro Women's Athletics Association 2019 field hockey all-conference:

Players of the year

F Taryn Tkachuk, jr., Villa Duchesne

G Jordan Tierney, sr., Visitation

FIRST TEAM

F Olivia Bell, jr., Nerinx Hall

F Shaya Dry, so., Whitfield

F Gigi Edwards, fr., Villa Duchesne

M Mia Fields, sr., Nerinx Hall

M Audrey Jennings, sr., Whitfield

M Suzy Keefer, jr., Villa Duchesne

M Caroline Stutte, jr., Cor Jesu

D Molly Dressel, fr., St. Joseph's

D Taylor Etling, sr., Cor Jesu

D Garner Hostnick, so., Villa Duchesne

D Tess Reed, fr., Visitation

D Hannah Wilson, sr., Nerinx Hall

G Katie Maxim, sr., St. Joseph's

SECOND TEAM

F Mary DeClue, sr., Ursuline

F Faith Schmidt, jr., Cor Jesu

F Caroline Yung, sr., Visitation

M Kat Hulett, sr., Nerinx Hall

M Jenny Mansfield, jr., St. Joseph's

M Ellie McArthur, jr., Cor Jesu

M Abby Morgan, sr., Whitfield

M Cameron Murphy, sr., Visitation

M Annie Ryan, fr., St. Joseph's

M Sophia Schlattman, sr., Villa Duchesne

D Maria Adamitis, sr., Villa Duchesne

D Milam Anthon, jr., Villa Duchesne

D Abby Hodges, sr., Nerinx Hall

D Maggie Reed, fr., Visitation

G Jane Whelan, sr., Nerinx Hall

HONORABLE MENTION

F Ava Fendler, sr., Cor Jesu

F Amy Kaufmann, sr., Nerinx Hall

M Lia DiPiazz, jr., Ursuline

M Maeve Fogarty, so., Visitation

M Lila Hershfelt, so., Nerinx Hall

M Harriett Hudspeth, sr., Villa Duchesne

M Mary Mansfield, jr., St. Joseph's

M Mia Sansone, jr., St. Joseph's

M Caroline Williams, sr., Visitation

D Liz Bierhals, so., Whitfield

D Hayden Scheff, sr., Cor Jesu

D Alyssa Yelton, so., St. Joseph's

G Elise Adrian, jr., Cor Jesu

G Lauren Barrett, sr., Barat

G Claire Douglass, so., Villa Duchesne

