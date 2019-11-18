Metro Women's Athletics Association 2019 field hockey all-conference:
Players of the year
F Taryn Tkachuk, jr., Villa Duchesne
G Jordan Tierney, sr., Visitation
FIRST TEAM
F Olivia Bell, jr., Nerinx Hall
F Shaya Dry, so., Whitfield
F Gigi Edwards, fr., Villa Duchesne
M Mia Fields, sr., Nerinx Hall
M Audrey Jennings, sr., Whitfield
M Suzy Keefer, jr., Villa Duchesne
M Caroline Stutte, jr., Cor Jesu
D Molly Dressel, fr., St. Joseph's
D Taylor Etling, sr., Cor Jesu
D Garner Hostnick, so., Villa Duchesne
D Tess Reed, fr., Visitation
D Hannah Wilson, sr., Nerinx Hall
G Katie Maxim, sr., St. Joseph's
SECOND TEAM
F Mary DeClue, sr., Ursuline
F Faith Schmidt, jr., Cor Jesu
F Caroline Yung, sr., Visitation
M Kat Hulett, sr., Nerinx Hall
M Jenny Mansfield, jr., St. Joseph's
M Ellie McArthur, jr., Cor Jesu
M Abby Morgan, sr., Whitfield
M Cameron Murphy, sr., Visitation
M Annie Ryan, fr., St. Joseph's
M Sophia Schlattman, sr., Villa Duchesne
D Maria Adamitis, sr., Villa Duchesne
D Milam Anthon, jr., Villa Duchesne
D Abby Hodges, sr., Nerinx Hall
D Maggie Reed, fr., Visitation
G Jane Whelan, sr., Nerinx Hall
HONORABLE MENTION
F Ava Fendler, sr., Cor Jesu
F Amy Kaufmann, sr., Nerinx Hall
M Lia DiPiazz, jr., Ursuline
M Maeve Fogarty, so., Visitation
M Lila Hershfelt, so., Nerinx Hall
M Harriett Hudspeth, sr., Villa Duchesne
M Mary Mansfield, jr., St. Joseph's
M Mia Sansone, jr., St. Joseph's
M Caroline Williams, sr., Visitation
D Liz Bierhals, so., Whitfield
D Hayden Scheff, sr., Cor Jesu
D Alyssa Yelton, so., St. Joseph's
G Elise Adrian, jr., Cor Jesu
G Lauren Barrett, sr., Barat
G Claire Douglass, so., Villa Duchesne