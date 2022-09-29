Naeger's acrobatic shot propels Ursuline to first win over Nerinx Hall since 2014

OAKLAND — Ursuline junior Josie Naeger has been practicing the move all season.

And as she readied for her penalty shootout attempt against conference rival Nerinx Hall, she knew it was time to unveil it.

“The goalie was coming out far, so I just went for it,” Naeger said.

Naeger performed a move called an "air dribble," where she juggled the ball on her stick as she approached the goal, then flicked it over the head of onrushing Nerinx goalie Rani McBride and into the cage.

The dynamic move provided the only goal of the overtime session and, combined with five stops by sophomore goalie Taylor Wuennenberg, propelled Ursuline to a 1-0 victory over Nerinx Hall in a Metro Women’s Athletic Association matchup Thursday at Ursuline Academy.

Ursuline (6-6-2) celebrated its senior night by snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Markers dating back to 2014, and Naeger's circus shot was the first goal the Bears snuck past a Nerinx Hall goalie in the last five meetings.

Naeger attempted the "air dribble" move in a penalty shootout last season, but she threw her shot over the cage. This season, she had another opportunity to try the move against Edwardsville on Sept. 12 but decided against it.

Her conventional attempt was stopped, and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Thursday, Naeger stood and watched Ursuline junior Shelby Eakle take the first overtime shootout attempt. She saw McBride charge way out of her cage to shut off Eakle’s path to the goal.

Naeger became resolute in her decision to attempt the trick shot she had been practicing all season.

“Taylor (Wuennenberg) is a great goalie and she makes it hard for me to pull it off in practice,” Naeger said. “She’s helped me get better at it.”

Ursuline coach Roxann Naeger, who also is Josie’s mother, knew the move was coming.

“I couldn’t watch,” she said. “I did see it go up and over (the goalie). It was pretty cool.”

Wuennenberg made Naeger's goal stand up by performing her own acrobatics.

Wuennenberg made a diving save to her left to stop Nerinx Hall junior Addie Shea. Then, she made a sprawling save to her right to shut down the shootout attempt of junior Erica Smith.

“I like to dive,” Wuennenberg said. “That’s my favorite move. I feel like being on the ground covers the whole (cage).”

McBride made her own diving save to rob Ursuline’s fourth shooter, senior Lucy Kisner, and gave Nerinx Hall one final attempt to prolong the game.

“I thought, ‘I’ve got a pillow, I’m cushioned. I just need to save this,” Wuennenberg said.

Wuennenberg exploded way out of her cage, then retreated back toward her goal, forcing an errant shot from Markers’ senior captain Molly Bryan and clinching a signature victory for Ursuline.

“I grew up as an ice hockey goalie, so I was always taught to go out and cut off the angle,” Wuennenberg said.

Advancing the game to an overtime period seemed unlikely when Ursuline’s two leading scorers, Naeger and senior Julia Lammert, were both issued five-minute penalties that gave Nerinx Hall a two-player advantage midway through the fourth quarter.

“That was crazy. That’s never happened to me in all my years of coaching,” Roxann Naeger said. “I just told them to settle down, go to the ball and don’t let them score.”

Strong defense by Ursuline senior Natalie Sommerhauser and tireless midfield play by senior Ava Elking prevented Nerinx Hall (5-9) from generating any good scoring chances during that extended shorthanded time.

“We tried different combinations, but we fell short of really attacking the goal,” Nerinx Hall coach Jody Patterson said.

During the ensuing 7-on-7 overtime period, Nerinx Hall earned its two best scoring chances of the game. A shot by junior Caroline Ritter was saved by Wuennenberg and cleared off the goal line by Naeger. Then, after Naeger was sent off on a two-minute penalty, senior Caroline Uhlenbrock launched a dangerous shot that Wuennenberg blockered down.

“We knew their goalie was really good and, if we were going to go into 1-v-1s, it was going to be a challenge,” Patterson said.

And the acrobatics of Wuennenberg, combined with the juggling skills of Naeger, turned a roller coaster affair into a senior night block party for Ursuline.

“I didn’t want to lose for our seniors,” Naeger said. “I just thought, ‘What can I do?’ I wanted to pull it off for them.”