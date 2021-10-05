Nerinx Hall pulls out shootout victory against Ladue

“When I practice (flying), I treat it exactly like the game. I don’t hold back,” Ritter said. “I just look at the ball, put my stick down and see where it takes me.”

With only three defenders in the cage in overtime, Ritter had to be even sharper.

“it’s definitely a lot more pressure because there are not as many people behind you,” Ritter said. “If you miss the ball, you have to sprint right back and help out your teammates.”

Ladue senior Olivia Goeke battled Ritter for slivers of space the entire game, and twice almost ended the contest in overtime in favor of the Rams, first directing a shot that barely eluded the far corner of the cage and then blasting a laser that required a stellar save by McBride in the final minute.

“The physicality ramped up and it got much more aggressive especially toward the end,” Goeke said. “(Ritter) was really fast (on corners) so it made it hard to get around her and made it hard to find a goal.”