Nerinx Hall pulls out shootout victory against Ladue

WEBSTER GROVES — Nerinx Hall field hockey coach Jody Patterson had a premonition.
After crunching the numbers and analyzing the data, Patterson decided to have her team practice 1 v 1 overtime shootout situations prior to facing Ladue.
“I thought we were evenly matched on paper, so we practiced those (Monday),” Patterson said. “It’s not just about making (the shot) in practice, it’s about feeling the pressure with the game on the line.”
Junior goalie Rani McBride made a pair of saves and junior Audrey Woods scored the clinching goal as Nerinx Hall thrived under pressure, converting all four of its 1 v 1 shootout attempts to defeat Ladue 1-0 on Tuesday.
Nerinx Hall (8-9-1) defeated Ladue for the first time in the last five meetings and snapped a four-game winning streak by the Rams, which included victories against perennial powerhouses Lafayette and John Burroughs.
After a scoreless 60 minutes, Nerinx Hall began a 7-on-7, sudden-victory overtime period shorthanded, with star midfielder Hanna Ritter serving a two-minute penalty.
Ladue (7-5) earned a corner early in overtime, but Nerinx Hall junior defender Molly Bryan thwarted the attempt. The Rams’ earned two more overtime corners, their 12th and 13th corners of the game, but Ritter’s quickness in flying to the ball disrupted the timing of the Ladue attack.
“When I practice (flying), I treat it exactly like the game. I don’t hold back,” Ritter said. “I just look at the ball, put my stick down and see where it takes me.”
With only three defenders in the cage in overtime, Ritter had to be even sharper.
“it’s definitely a lot more pressure because there are not as many people behind you,” Ritter said. “If you miss the ball, you have to sprint right back and help out your teammates.”
Ladue senior Olivia Goeke battled Ritter for slivers of space the entire game, and twice almost ended the contest in overtime in favor of the Rams, first directing a shot that barely eluded the far corner of the cage and then blasting a laser that required a stellar save by McBride in the final minute.
“The physicality ramped up and it got much more aggressive especially toward the end,” Goeke said. “(Ritter) was really fast (on corners) so it made it hard to get around her and made it hard to find a goal.”
Ladue goalkeeper Bea Talbott made two stellar saves of her own in overtime, booting away shots by Bryan and Woods, both who later would earn redemption during 1 v 1s — a game-deciding format where offensive players start at the 25-yard line and have 10 seconds to score against a goalie while taking as many shot attempts as they can generate.
Bryan began the perfect performance by Nerinx Hall by dribbling to her right and slapping in a goal. A slowly hit attempt by senior Katherine Urschler somehow trickled into the cage to tie the shootout at 2.
A backhanded goal by senior Lizzie McHugh and two saves by McBride set the stage for Woods to end the game.
McBride had waited for the first two Ladue shooters to make the first move and both scored. Against Goeke and freshman Samantha Hillman, McBride was the aggressor and booted away their attempts before they could generate a shot.
“I usually wait, but if I can get my foot on it, I’ll just go,” McBride said.
As the shootout was progressing, Woods’ teammate Lila Hershfelt stood beside her setting the stage.
“She was giving me all the calculations about if (the Ladue player) misses this and you make yours then we’ll win,” Woods said.
With the game on her stick, it did not take long before she met the quickly approaching Talbott.
“I dribbled up, and I realized I was right in front of the goalie,” Woods said. “I knew she was about to kick it out, so I hit it, it chipped over top of her and it went in.”
Nerinx Hall began the season with an 0-4-1 record before the goals started flowing. The Markers scored 19 goals in a seven-game stretch during which they went 6-1.
But along with the autumn leaves, the goal-scoring fell off, and the Markers were shut out in four of their previous five games before finding a way to pull out a hard-fought victory against Ladue on Tuesday.
“The season has been a mystery and we’re still learning,” Patterson said. “Winning a game in this way builds character and it builds confidence.”