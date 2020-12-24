Notre Dame's Wright makes most of comeback field hockey season

“I walked off the field every game in tears because it hurt so bad,” she said.

That summer, Lola made the painstaking decision to have surgery, which required both of her legs to be broken near her ankles, corrected and then reconnected.

She was in a wheelchair for six weeks, and Olivia became her caretaker, providing food, transportation and support.

“I couldn’t do anything for myself, so I relied heavily on my family and especially my sister,” Lola said. “It was nice to have Olivia there to help me through all of that. I really learned to appreciate her more.”

Later that summer of 2019, Lola began an intense physical therapy regimen and had to relearn how to walk.

She held onto hopes of playing field hockey during her junior season, but her legs were not responding to therapy at the same pace.

“When I went back (to the doctor’s office), they told me my left leg was healing but my right leg was not, so that put a dent on things,” Lola said.

Experiencing sharp pain in her physical therapy sessions, Lola began to wonder if she would ever play high school sports again and whether her decision to have surgery was a mistake.