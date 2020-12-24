Notre Dame's Wright makes most of comeback field hockey season

Notre Dame High senior Lola Wright took some time to reflect when her field hockey season ended.
She looked fondly upon serving as co-captain, leading the Rebels in scoring and earning first-team all-conference honors. But despite her many accomplishments, her proudest achievement simply was walking onto the field.
In elementary school, Lola was diagnosed with tibial torsion, a condition that prevented her tibias from aligning properly with her knees and ankles. Doctors later prescribed physical therapy, and she continued playing her sports of choice — basketball and soccer.
Upon entering high school, Lola and her twin sister Olivia decided to try a fall sport and chose field hockey despite never having played it. As a freshman, Lola made the varsity team, earned a starting position and scored the game-winning goal in a victory against Barat Academy.
“I had been playing basketball and soccer since I was young, so it was really cool to be good at something new,” Lola said.
As a sophomore, Olivia joined Lola at the varsity level, and together they helped Notre Dame earn the best record in program history and first playoff win.
But during the spring soccer season, the pain in Lola’s knees intensified and soon became unbearable.
“I walked off the field every game in tears because it hurt so bad,” she said.
That summer, Lola made the painstaking decision to have surgery, which required both of her legs to be broken near her ankles, corrected and then reconnected.
She was in a wheelchair for six weeks, and Olivia became her caretaker, providing food, transportation and support.
“I couldn’t do anything for myself, so I relied heavily on my family and especially my sister,” Lola said. “It was nice to have Olivia there to help me through all of that. I really learned to appreciate her more.”
Later that summer of 2019, Lola began an intense physical therapy regimen and had to relearn how to walk.
She held onto hopes of playing field hockey during her junior season, but her legs were not responding to therapy at the same pace.
“When I went back (to the doctor’s office), they told me my left leg was healing but my right leg was not, so that put a dent on things,” Lola said.
Experiencing sharp pain in her physical therapy sessions, Lola began to wonder if she would ever play high school sports again and whether her decision to have surgery was a mistake.
“I struggled," she said. "That was a really vulnerable time in my life."
In the fall of her junior year, Lola still was struggling to walk, but that did not keep her from serving a valuable role on the Notre Dame field hockey team.
In a walking boot, she hobbled to set up cones and warmed up goalies at practices. During games, she kept statistics, provided motivation and offered advice.
Devin Dreste was in her first season as the Notre Dame coach and appreciated Lola’s positive energy and assistance.
“She came to every practice and every game and we wanted her to be a part of the team,” Dreste said. “She was as committed as any player her junior year and she was a strong teammate.”
A teammate Olivia missed seeing on the field.
“I felt guilty that I was out there playing a sport that (Lola) loves and she’s not playing,” Olivia said. “It was nice having her there, but it was difficult not having her presence out on the field.”
Lola did not play any games in any sport as a junior, but as a pain-free senior, she was ready to return to action in the fall.
Coronavirus restrictions created uncertainty around whether a field hockey season would occur, but Notre Dame players still wanted to vote for team captains.
They selected Lola and Olivia Wright.
“When I saw that they got the most votes, I was excited for them because they earned it,” Dreste said.
Led by the Wright sisters, Notre Dame finished with a 4-3 overall record in an abbreviated schedule.
“I attribute a lot of our success this year to how they kept the team glued together, especially during COVID (restrictions),” Dreste said.
In the first quarter of the opening game, Lola assisted on Notre Dame’s first goal. She assisted on the game-winner against Ursuline and notched two goals and two assists in a victory against Barat.
Her eight points led the team in scoring, and she earned first team all-conference honors in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
And after the final whistle had sounded and the uniforms were returned, Lola Wright took a moment to put her senior field hockey season in perspective.
“Having surgery, the anxiety I had, the pain I went through — it was all worth it,” she said.