Parkway West uses penalty corner magic to slip past Marquette

Liu could not find a lane to unleash her booming shot on either of the two Longhorns corner opportunities in the first half as the quickness shown by the Marquette defenders forced her to pass the ball quickly.

On the first corner opportunity of the third quarter, Callahan decided to call the intriguing play that she placed in her back pocket over the summer.

“Their flyer was fast, so we had to try something,” Callahan said.

Senior Anne Zahoran, who caused the penalty corner with a strong baseline move, positioned herself at the top of the circle – a spot she rarely occupies. She received the insert from freshman Hannah Zaiser and dribbled to her right while Liu circled behind her.

“We throw off their flyer by moving with the ball so she doesn’t know who to guard, and Marissa slips right in there,” Zahoran said.

Pursued by the Marquette defense, Zahoran feathered a pass back to Liu, who finally found room to blast her shot. Liu fired the ball inside the post for her 11th goal of the season.

“Marissa has such a good shot and such good placement in the goal, we felt that getting her the ball with space to shoot would get it right in there - and it worked,” Zahoran said.