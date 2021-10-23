Parkway West uses penalty corner magic to slip past Marquette

Parkway West players celebrate their 1-0 victory over Marquette in a second-round game of the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament at Villa Duchesne in Frontenac, MO on Saturday October 23, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette Emily Warren (left) and Parkway West midfielder Ava Kayser cross sticks as they fight for the ball. Parkway West played Marquette in the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament at Villa Duchesne in Frontenac, MO on Saturday October 23, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette player Emily Warren (left) shoots past Parkway West midfielder Ava Kayser. Parkway West played Marquette in the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament at Villa Duchesne in Frontenac, MO on Saturday October 23, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
By Ben Vessa |
STLhighschoolsports.com
FRONTENAC — While watching field hockey on television this summer, Parkway West coach Dawn Callahan noticed a unique play one team utilized during a penalty corner.
She stored it in her memory and introduced it to her team this fall.
“I said, ‘Hey, guys. Do you want to try this?’ And they loved it,” Callahan said.
On Saturday, they worked it to perfection.
Marissa Liu scored off a penalty corner early in the third quarter to propel Parkway West to a 1-0 victory over Marquette in the second round of the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament at Villa Duchesne.
Parkway West (14-6-1) advanced to the state quarterfinal round for the first time in program history and will travel to face MICDS (13-4) on Tuesday.
The Longhorns increased their record in games decided by one goal to 10-0 this season while also defeating Marquette for the first time in program history after losing the first 14 meetings between the teams dating back to 2004.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to reach the elite eight because we had never achieved that in program history,” Parkway West junior Megan Hoenecke said. “The whole season we had one mentality and I think we perfected that over the season.”