Parkway West uses penalty corner magic to slip past Marquette
FRONTENAC — While watching field hockey on television this summer, Parkway West coach Dawn Callahan noticed a unique play one team utilized during a penalty corner.

She stored it in her memory and introduced it to her team this fall.

“I said, ‘Hey, guys. Do you want to try this?’ And they loved it,” Callahan said.

On Saturday, they worked it to perfection.

Marissa Liu scored off a penalty corner early in the third quarter to propel Parkway West to a 1-0 victory over Marquette in the second round of the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament at Villa Duchesne.

Parkway West (14-6-1) advanced to the state quarterfinal round for the first time in program history and will travel to face MICDS (13-4) on Tuesday.

The Longhorns increased their record in games decided by one goal to 10-0 this season while also defeating Marquette for the first time in program history after losing the first 14 meetings between the teams dating back to 2004.

“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to reach the elite eight because we had never achieved that in program history,” Parkway West junior Megan Hoenecke said. “The whole season we had one mentality and I think we perfected that over the season.”

Liu could not find a lane to unleash her booming shot on either of the two Longhorns corner opportunities in the first half as the quickness shown by the Marquette defenders forced her to pass the ball quickly.

On the first corner opportunity of the third quarter, Callahan decided to call the intriguing play that she placed in her back pocket over the summer.

“Their flyer was fast, so we had to try something,” Callahan said.

Senior Anne Zahoran, who caused the penalty corner with a strong baseline move, positioned herself at the top of the circle – a spot she rarely occupies. She received the insert from freshman Hannah Zaiser and dribbled to her right while Liu circled behind her.

“We throw off their flyer by moving with the ball so she doesn’t know who to guard, and Marissa slips right in there,” Zahoran said. 

Pursued by the Marquette defense, Zahoran feathered a pass back to Liu, who finally found room to blast her shot. Liu fired the ball inside the post for her 11th goal of the season.

“Marissa has such a good shot and such good placement in the goal, we felt that getting her the ball with space to shoot would get it right in there - and it worked,” Zahoran said.

Parkway West still had 27 minutes to try to keep Marquette and its own 10-goal scorer, senior Kenzie Petch, off the new Condie Field scoreboard.

Hoenecke and her orange-gloved left hand directed the defense, and the Longhorns broke up passes and slowed down the momentum of Petch when she approached the circle.

“Our main idea was to make sure someone was always close to her,” Hoenecke said. “We had to communicate and that helped us make sure she wouldn’t have that capability of scoring.”

Marquette earned two corners in the final quarter, but shots by Petch and junior Cece Kreh scooted wide of the cage. In the final minute, an excellent defensive play by Parkway West senior Lindsi Cook and a strong right boot from sophomore goalie MJ Surtin cleared away the last chances from Marquette. 

“They did a good job of closing us down,” Marquette coach Nina Walters said. “Parkway West did everything right and they got the finishing touch, and that’s what we missed.”  

Parkway West plans on enjoying its sojourn into unchartered territory.

“We snuck out some wins this season, and our leadership on the field is a huge part of that,” Callahan said.

