Pottebaum sisters propel Burroughs into Midwest Tournament semifinal

The John Burroughs field hockey team closes practice by running through its repertoire of penalty corner plays.
Most of those plays end with junior Grace Pottebaum depositing the ball in the back of the net.
Pottebaum, a University of North Carolina commit, has been a constant source of offense for the Bombers, scoring 15 goals over the past two seasons including the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Nerinx Hall on Tuesday to help propel the Bombers into the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament semifinals.
But whereas Grace has been an expected source of offense, her sister Esther is on a scoring tear that has surprised even herself. A sophomore defender and midfielder, Esther scored her first two goals of the season during these playoffs - the game-winner in a 2-0 victory over Kirkwood and another off a corner opportunity in the triumph over Nerinx.
“I think as our team has gotten better, the corners have gotten sharper and I just try to be aggressive and scrappy and have the perseverance to keep the ball in the circle until it’s in the back of the net,” Esther said.
John Burroughs will play defending champion MICDS at 6:15 p.m. in the second semifinal Thursday at SportPort. Villa Duchesne plays Cor Jesu at 4 p.m. in the opener.
The Bombers have won the last two meetings with MICDS — a last-second, 3-2 victory in the season opener and a 6-0 drubbing of the Rams last season that Esther calls the highlight of her high school field hockey career.
“That was such a special moment. We were all so hyped up for that game and it gave us the energy to play our hardest and play the Burroughs way,” Esther said.
This is the fourth time this decade that John Burroughs has advanced to the semifinal round and the first time the Bombers have appeared in back-to-back semifinals since winning three successive championships from 1998-2000.
The atmosphere and crowd size at SportPort can be nerve-wracking and the Pottebaum sisters hope that the experience from last season helps them harness their emotions on Thursday.
“It can be an intimidating experience, but we know if we support, encourage and rely on our teammates, we can succeed,” Grace said.
The Pottebaum sisters were introduced to field hockey while watching an older cousin play at John Burroughs. They joined the Gateway field hockey club and their passion for the sport quickly evolved.
“I love the competition, the excitement that it brings and the fact I get to play with my friends,” Grace said. “It’s my happy place.”
The happy place on the field for both sisters is often the midfield line, where communication and fitness are essential. They credit their sisterly bond for helping them work so well together during games.
“The fact that we play the same position is really fun,” Esther said. “Grace and I get very competitive with each other, so it drives us to be our best and push each other along, not in an unhealthy way, but in a productive way.”
And that communication continues to the dinner table where family conversations often revolve around the latest field hockey game.
“We always digest the games, look back on what we did well and talk about what we need to work on at practice the next day,” Grace said.
Grace and Esther are effusive in their praise for their coaches — both at Burroughs and at Gateway — for getting them to the skill level they are playing at today. They also credit their four older brothers, who helped fuel their competitive fires.
“(Our brothers) modeled an appreciation for sports and I think they gave Grace and I a grit for the game that has roughened us up a little bit,” Esther said.
And grittiness will be essential if John Burroughs wants to advance to the title game for the first time since 2010, which is also the last time the Bombers hoisted the championship trophy.
But despite the high stakes, the first emotion the Pottebaum sisters will feel when they enter SportPort on Thursday is gratitude.
“Every time I get on the field, it’s an opportunity to play the game that I love with the people that I love and every game, I’m excited about our ability to continue the season,” Grace said.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.