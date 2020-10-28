Pottebaum sisters propel Burroughs into Midwest Tournament semifinal

“The fact that we play the same position is really fun,” Esther said. “Grace and I get very competitive with each other, so it drives us to be our best and push each other along, not in an unhealthy way, but in a productive way.”

And that communication continues to the dinner table where family conversations often revolve around the latest field hockey game.

“We always digest the games, look back on what we did well and talk about what we need to work on at practice the next day,” Grace said.

Grace and Esther are effusive in their praise for their coaches — both at Burroughs and at Gateway — for getting them to the skill level they are playing at today. They also credit their four older brothers, who helped fuel their competitive fires.

“(Our brothers) modeled an appreciation for sports and I think they gave Grace and I a grit for the game that has roughened us up a little bit,” Esther said.

And grittiness will be essential if John Burroughs wants to advance to the title game for the first time since 2010, which is also the last time the Bombers hoisted the championship trophy.

But despite the high stakes, the first emotion the Pottebaum sisters will feel when they enter SportPort on Thursday is gratitude.

“Every time I get on the field, it’s an opportunity to play the game that I love with the people that I love and every game, I’m excited about our ability to continue the season,” Grace said.

