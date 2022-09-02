Pulliam, Cross help St. Dominic run past Lift for Life

O'FALLON, Mo. — Thomas Pulliam and Sam Cross have perfected the "next-man-up" mentality to a tee.

With all-state running back Jackson Overton sidelined indefinitely with an injury, Pulliam and Cross have seamlessly stepped up to lead St. Dominic's run game in the first two weeks of the season, including the Crusaders' 23-0 win over Lift for Life in a non-conference battle Friday night at St. Dominic.

Pulliam had 39 yards rushing and two touchdowns and another 19 yards receiving against the Hawks after rushing for 114 yards in the Crusaders' season-opening win over St. Charles West.

“A lot of people wondered what we were going to do without Jackson, but it's next man up,” said Pulliam, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior. “You've got do what you've got to do. It doesn't matter who gets hurt, you've got to step up.”

Cross had 200 total yards in the season opener and rushed for another 112 on Friday. He and Pulliam have accounted for all 10 St. Dominic touchdowns this season.

“Our linemen are really amazing,” Cross said. “They just keep getting pushes that we need.”

Crusaders coach Blake Markway is happy to see the duo step up and assume even bigger roles than they already were slated to have before the season started.

“We obviously miss Jackson a whole lot as a player and leader on our team, but those two have done an outstanding job with our line of stepping up and keeping the ground game going,” Markway said. “Everything starts with our ability to run the ball and open up the play-action for Kelly (Welby) to make great decisions.”

With just four seniors on its roster, Lift for Life (1-1) — the No. 8 team in Class 2 — found the road a little tougher after an opening-week victory at Duchesne.

“I knew from watching film that St. Dominic was a well-disciplined team. I knew that they were going to keep the ball in between the tackles, as they did,” Hawks coach Charles Bass said. “We just had to come forward and when our guys realized that they could come forward, they did OK in the second half.”

The entire first quarter was played on the Hawks' side of the 50-yard line as the Crusaders opened up a 13-0 lead.

St. Dominic (2-0), the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, marched 46 yards on eight plays on the game's opening drive and went up 7-0 on Pulliam's 1-yard touchdown run off a direct snap.

The Crusaders' defense got a stop and a bad snap on a punt set their offense up at the Hawks' 33. Two plays later, Pulliam bounced off a tackler and scampered 29 yards to the end zone to make it a 13-0 game as the PAT failed.

St. Dominic's third possession culminated just 48 seconds into the second quarter when Cross scored on his own 1-yard run off a direct snap. Pulliam then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 21-0.

“It felt great,” Cross said. “More like relief because the more points we put up, the better defense we play, and everything just comes together.”

Lift for Life's best scoring chance of the opening half came on its only foray into Crusaders' territory, but the Hawks turned the ball over on downs after reaching the St. Dominic 40.

“At the end of the day, we've got to find a way to get the ball in the end zone,” Bass said. “I've got a young quarterback (Kishon Hill), who's just a sophomore and this was just his second time playing quarterback ever, and tonight it looked like it. But, we'll get better as he gets more reps and more games under his belt.”

Cross also had a key interception with 16 seconds left in the first half to preserve the Crusaders' 21-0 lead at the intermission.

Scoring became very scarce after Cross' touchdown run, as the game went a little more than two full quarters before another point was scored when Owen Reinsch sacked Hill in the end zone for a safety following a bad snap just under four minutes into the fourth quarter.

“I was just really pleased with the way our defense played,” Markway said. “Our defense has given up 12 points in two games. They're playing very physical, they're running to the football and doing what our defensive coaches preach to them to do.”

Even though Lift for Life couldn't get its offense untracked, its defense buckled down after the three early scores and kept the Hawks in the game by getting consistent pressure in the St. Dominic backfield.

“They (the defense) played a lot better as the game went along,” Bass said. “That's actually what I expected at the beginning of the game. We had to make some adjustments defensively and the adjustments were made that helped us out. We just couldn't find that adjustment on the offensive end.”

Things won't be any easier for the Crusaders in Week 3, as they will play host to defending Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) next Friday night.

“We come off playing against one top 10 team and then we have the No. 1 team next week,” Markway said. “So, we're going to focus on us and be our best and look forward to playing a game next week.”

Pulliam thinks the Crusaders will be ready for the Cougars.