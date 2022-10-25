Rain pushes Midwest Tournament field hockey quarterfinals to Wednesday

The Midwest Field Hockey Tournament quarterfinals, originally scheduled for Tuesday, have been rescheduled for Wednesday due to heavy rain.

Villa Duchesne will host two games. The No. 2 seed Saints (18-3) will face No. 7 Ladue (12-6-1) at 2 p.m., followed by No. 4 Cor Jesu (13-3) playing No. 12 Ursuline (12-7-2) at 3:45 p.m.

Villa Duchesne, which has won four of the previous five state championships, is looking to reach its 11th consecutive final four. The Saints defeated Ladue 2-1 on Sept. 13 — one of only four games Villa Duchesne was held to two goals or fewer.

Cor Jesu has reached the state semifinals in 10 of the last 11 seasons. Ursuline is the lowest remaining seed after upsetting No. 5 Kirkwood on an overtime goal by senior Ava Elking in the round of 16. Since losing its first nine games in 2021, Ursuline is 19-11-2 with Elking tallying seven game-winning goals.

John Burroughs (15-3-1) is the top seed in the tournament and will host No. 8 MICDS (9-8-1) at 4 p.m.

John Burroughs has been a state semifinalist three consecutive seasons while MICDS has qualified five years in a row. The Rams defeated John Burroughs 3-1 in a semifinal last season. Most recently, the Bombers defeated MICDS 5-1 in a regular season meeting Sept. 24.

St. Joseph’s, the No. 3 seed, will play No. 6 Visitation at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s.

St. Joseph’s last made the semifinal round during its championship season of 2016. Visitation has not made the final four since 1993. Eleven of the last 13 meetings between the teams have been decided by one goal, most recently a St. Joseph’s 1-0 victory over Visitation in overtime penalty shootouts Sept. 29.

If the grass field at St. Joseph’s is unplayable Wednesday, the game will shift to Sportport International in Maryland Heights and remain a 4 p.m. start time.