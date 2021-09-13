 Skip to main content
Recap: Clayton defeats Edwardsville
Recap: Clayton defeats Edwardsville

Clayton edged visiting Edwardsville 2-1 in triple overtime Monday.

Clayton got offensive contributions from Ruby Nadin and Wendy Humphreys each with a goal. Clayton goalie Hannah Teagan stopped one of two shots she faced to pick up the win.

Clayton (3-3) travels to Webster Groves on Saturday at 10 a.m. Edwardsville (2-4) goes on the road to play Summit on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

