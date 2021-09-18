 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Clayton tops Webster Groves
0 comments

Recap: Clayton tops Webster Groves

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clayton toppled Webster Groves 4-0 in overtime on Saturday at Webster Groves.

Key offensive players for Clayton were Ella MacDonald (two goals), Tatum Ladner (one goal, one assist) and Abby Sucher (one goal, one assist). Clayton goalie Hannah Teagan earned the victory.

Clayton (4-3) visits Kirkwood on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Webster Groves (0-8) will host Parkway South on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News