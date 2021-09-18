Recap: Clayton tops Webster Groves

Clayton toppled Webster Groves 4-0 in overtime on Saturday at Webster Groves.
Key offensive players for Clayton were Ella MacDonald (two goals), Tatum Ladner (one goal, one assist) and Abby Sucher (one goal, one assist). Clayton goalie Hannah Teagan earned the victory.
Clayton (4-3) visits Kirkwood on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Webster Groves (0-8) will host Parkway South on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
