Recap: Cor Jesu defeats Villa Duchesne

Cor Jesu outlasted Villa Duchesne 1-0 in triple overtime on Thursday at Villa Duchesne.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
WEBSTER GROVES — Nerinx Hall field hockey coach Jody Patterson had a premonition.
FRONTENAC — During senior day festivities, Visitation senior Rachel Surber revealed that her most inspirational quote is “Don’t swing” — a fie…
FRONTENAC — Junior Annie Ryan and her St. Joseph’s field hockey teammates write three letters on their hands before every game.
Shelby Eakle scored the game winning goal to lead Ursuline in a 1-0 quadruple overtime victory over visiting Eureka Saturday.
MANCHESTER — When its bus finally pulled into the Parkway South parking lot, the Lindbergh field hockey team only had eight minutes to warm up…
St. Joseph's beat Nerinx Hall 3-0 in double overtime on Monday at Nerinx Hall.
Gabriella Povich had a hat trick and an assist to lead St. Dominic to a 5-0 win over Pattonville Monday at Pattonville.
FRONTENAC — Villa Duchesne senior Bella Sansone made a pact with her teammates on the back line.
Ava Elking had two goals to lead Ursuline to a 2-1 victory over visiting Visitation Monday.
