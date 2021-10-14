 Skip to main content
Recap: Cor Jesu downs Villa Duchesne
Recap: Cor Jesu downs Villa Duchesne

Molly Stutte scored the only goal to lead Cor Jesu in a 1-0 triple overtime win over Villa Duchesne Thursday at Villa Duchesne.

