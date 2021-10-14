Recap: Cor Jesu downs Villa Duchesne

Molly Stutte scored the only goal to lead Cor Jesu in a 1-0 triple overtime win over Villa Duchesne Thursday at Villa Duchesne.
WEBSTER GROVES — Nerinx Hall field hockey coach Jody Patterson had a premonition.
FRONTENAC — During senior day festivities, Visitation senior Rachel Surber revealed that her most inspirational quote is “Don’t swing” — a fie…
FRONTENAC — Junior Annie Ryan and her St. Joseph’s field hockey teammates write three letters on their hands before every game.
Shelby Eakle scored the game winning goal to lead Ursuline in a 1-0 quadruple overtime victory over visiting Eureka Saturday.
St. Joseph's beat Nerinx Hall 3-0 in double overtime on Monday at Nerinx Hall.
Gabriella Povich had a hat trick and an assist to lead St. Dominic to a 5-0 win over Pattonville Monday at Pattonville.
MANCHESTER — When its bus finally pulled into the Parkway South parking lot, the Lindbergh field hockey team only had eight minutes to warm up…
FRONTENAC — Villa Duchesne senior Bella Sansone made a pact with her teammates on the back line.
Ursuline got four goals from Shelby Eakle and two goals (including the game winner) and two assists from Ava Elking in a 7-0 victory over Luth…
