Recap: John Burroughs breezes by Oakville
Recap: John Burroughs breezes by Oakville

Grace Pottebaum had a hat trick to lead John Burroughs to a 8-0 win over visiting Oakville Saturday.

John Burroughs also got points from Esther Pottebaum (one goal, one assist), Ellie Strahorn (one goal, one assist), Milah Padda (one goal), Katherine Pruett (one goal) and Sarah Wilkins (one goal).

