Sarah Ding had two goals (including the game winner) to lead John Burroughs to a 3-2 win over visiting Villa Duchesne Wednesday.

Emma Zhang also contributed for John Burroughs with a goal and an assist. Kate Grady saved six of eight shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for John Burroughs. Villa Duchesne got offensive contributions from Margot Leary and Finley Meek each with a goal.