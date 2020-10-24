 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: John Burroughs edges Kirkwood
0 comments

Recap: John Burroughs edges Kirkwood

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

John Burroughs slipped past visiting Kirkwood 2-0 in overtime Saturday.

John Burroughs (6-1) will host Nerinx Hall on Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports