Recap: John Burroughs outlasts Lafayette

John Burroughs squeaked by visiting Lafayette 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.
Contributing offensively for John Burroughs were Grace Pottebaum (two goals) and Sarah Wilkins (one goal). Kate Grady saved five of seven shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for John Burroughs. Contributing points for Lafayette were Avery Brown and Aly Kenkel each with a goal.
John Burroughs (14-5) plays MICDS at SportPort Athletic Complex on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
