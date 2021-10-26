 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs outlasts Lafayette
John Burroughs squeaked by visiting Lafayette 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.

Contributing offensively for John Burroughs were Grace Pottebaum (two goals) and Sarah Wilkins (one goal). Kate Grady saved five of seven shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for John Burroughs. Contributing points for Lafayette were Avery Brown and Aly Kenkel each with a goal.

John Burroughs (14-5) plays MICDS at SportPort Athletic Complex on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

