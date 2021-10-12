Recap: John Burroughs tops Westminster

Ellie Strahorn had two goals and an assist to lead John Burroughs to a 6-1 win over visiting Westminster Tuesday.

John Burroughs also got offensive contributions from Grace Pottebaum (one goal, one assist), Remi Barnett (one goal), Sarah Ding (one goal) and Nadia Steinle (one goal).

John Burroughs (11-5) visits Summit on Thursday at 6 p.m. Westminster (4-11) travels to University City on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.