John Burroughs got a hat trick and an assist from Sarah Ding and a hat trick (including the game winner) from Emma Zhang in a 6-0 victory over visiting Summit Saturday at John Burroughs.

Other players with points for John Burroughs included Sophie Buchowski and Katy Chapman each with two assists. Kate Grady was credited with the victory in goal for John Burroughs.

John Burroughs (5-0) will be away at Cor Jesu on Monday at 4 p.m. Summit (7-1) visits Marquette on Monday at 4:30 p.m.