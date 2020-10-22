 Skip to main content
Recap: Kirkwood beats Ursuline
Kiera Finley had two goals to lead Kirkwood to a 3-0 victory over visiting Ursuline Thursday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with numbers for Kirkwood were Natalie Ferber (one goal, one assist) and Ava Losse (two assists). Kirkwood goalie Mae Stewart stopped all three shots she faced to pick up the win.

Kirkwood (6-3) will be away at John Burroughs on Saturday at 3 p.m.

