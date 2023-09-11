Ryan Cook had a hat trick to lead Kirkwood to a 7-1 victory over visiting United Field Hockey Monday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Kirkwood also got offensive contributions from Madeleine Krewet (one goal, one assist), Emma Appel (one goal), Hadley Krewet (one goal), Avery Musselman (one goal) and Ella Harms (three assists). Kirkwood goalie Ellie Hubbard earned the victory.

Kirkwood (6-1) will host Webster Groves on Wednesday at 6 p.m. United Field Hockey (1-6) plays Edwardsville at University City on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.