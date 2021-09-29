Recap: Kirkwood slips past Marquette

Kirkwood squeaked by Marquette 2-1 in triple overtime on Wednesday at Marquette.
Leading the way offensively for Kirkwood were Ellie Francois and Laurel Yoviene each with a goal. Ellie Hubbard saved three of four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Kirkwood.
Kirkwood (9-5) will host Lindbergh on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Marquette (3-7) plays at home against Lafayette on Saturday at 10 a.m.
