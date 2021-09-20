Recap: Kirkwood topples Clayton

Josie Ploszay had two goals (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Kirkwood to a 5-1 win over visiting Clayton Monday.

Also contributing for Kirkwood were Katie Weyerich (one goal, one assist), Madeleine Krewet (one goal) and Laurel Yoviene (one goal). Kirkwood goalie Ellie Hubbard saved four of five shots she faced to pick up the win. Ruby Nadin scored for Clayton.

Kirkwood (8-3) will play at Ladue on Friday at 4 p.m. Clayton (4-4) will play Whitfield at Principia on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.