 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Kirkwood topples Clayton
0 comments

Recap: Kirkwood topples Clayton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Josie Ploszay had two goals (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Kirkwood to a 5-1 win over visiting Clayton Monday.

Also contributing for Kirkwood were Katie Weyerich (one goal, one assist), Madeleine Krewet (one goal) and Laurel Yoviene (one goal). Kirkwood goalie Ellie Hubbard saved four of five shots she faced to pick up the win. Ruby Nadin scored for Clayton.

Kirkwood (8-3) will play at Ladue on Friday at 4 p.m. Clayton (4-4) will play Whitfield at Principia on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, chasing some September club history, leads league in relievers’ WHIP

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News