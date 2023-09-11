Ryan Cook had a hat trick to lead Kirkwood to a 7-1 win over visiting United Field Hockey Monday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with numbers for Kirkwood included Madeleine Krewet (one goal, one assist), Emma Appel (one goal), Hadley Krewet (one goal), Avery Musselman (one goal) and Ella Harms (three assists). Ellie Hubbard picked up the win in goal for Kirkwood. Lilly Saul scored for United Field Hockey.

Kirkwood (6-1) plays at home against Webster Groves on Wednesday at 6 p.m. United Field Hockey (1-6) plays Edwardsville at University City on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.