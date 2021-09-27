Recap: Ladue defeats Lafayette

Ladue squeaked by visiting Lafayette 4-3 in triple overtime Monday.
Contributing offensively for Ladue were Samantha Hillman (two goals), Taylor Babb (one goal), Ava Verstappen (one goal) and Olivia Goeke (two assists). Bea Talbott was credited with the victory in goal for Ladue.
Ladue (4-4) hosts John Burroughs on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Lafayette (7-8) plays at St. Joseph's on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
