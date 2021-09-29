Recap: Ladue edges John Burroughs

Ladue trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 overtime victory over visiting John Burroughs Wednesday.

Leading the way offensively for Ladue were Sophia Hillman and Ava Verstappen each with a goal. Bea Talbott was credited with the victory in goal for Ladue.

Ladue (5-4) will play at Clayton on Friday at 4:30 p.m. John Burroughs (8-5) hosts Nerinx Hall on Saturday at noon.