 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Ladue tops Summit
0 comments

Recap: Ladue tops Summit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Olivia Goeke had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Ladue to a 4-1 victory over Summit Monday at Summit.

Also contributing offensively for Ladue were Taylor Babb, Julia Tullman and Mary Vetter each with a goal. Bea Talbott was credited with the victory in goal for Ladue. Rylie Morris scored for Summit.

Ladue (7-4) will be away at Nerinx Hall on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Summit (8-7) travels to MICDS on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Albert Pujols could start against Cardinals in Wednesday’s wild card game … and face ‘Waino’​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News