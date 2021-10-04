Recap: Ladue tops Summit

Olivia Goeke had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Ladue to a 4-1 victory over Summit Monday at Summit.

Also contributing offensively for Ladue were Taylor Babb, Julia Tullman and Mary Vetter each with a goal. Bea Talbott was credited with the victory in goal for Ladue. Rylie Morris scored for Summit.

Ladue (7-4) will be away at Nerinx Hall on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Summit (8-7) travels to MICDS on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.