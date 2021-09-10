Recap: Lindbergh breezes by Barat

Lindbergh upended visiting Barat 7-0 in double overtime Friday.
Leading the way offensively for Lindbergh were Calista Crocker (two goals), Ava Kientzy (one goal, one assist), Lauren Rosebaum (one goal, one assist), Savanah Cox (one goal, one assist), Jessica Earley (one goal) and Kylie Scott (one goal). MJ Costa was credited with the victory in goal for Lindbergh.
Lindbergh (2-0) will be away at Ursuline on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Barat (0-1) will host Webster Groves on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.