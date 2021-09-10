 Skip to main content
Recap: Lindbergh breezes by Barat
Recap: Lindbergh breezes by Barat

Lindbergh upended visiting Barat 7-0 in double overtime Friday.

Leading the way offensively for Lindbergh were Calista Crocker (two goals), Ava Kientzy (one goal, one assist), Lauren Rosebaum (one goal, one assist), Savanah Cox (one goal, one assist), Jessica Earley (one goal) and Kylie Scott (one goal). MJ Costa was credited with the victory in goal for Lindbergh.

Lindbergh (2-0) will be away at Ursuline on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Barat (0-1) will host Webster Groves on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

