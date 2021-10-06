Recap: Lindbergh rips Lutheran South

Lindbergh upended visiting Lutheran South 8-0 in double overtime on Wednesday.
Adding offensive numbers for Lindbergh were Calista Crocker (two goals), Sydney Thomas (two goals), Loren White (one goal, one assist), Jessica Earley (one goal), Dorothy Fife (one goal), Lauren Rosenbaum (one goal) and Kylie Scott (two assists). Lindbergh keeper MJ Costa earned the win.
Lindbergh (11-0) will be away at University City on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran South (1-8) plays at home against Webster Groves on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
