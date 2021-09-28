 Skip to main content
Recap: Lindbergh tops Parkway South
Lindbergh toppled Parkway South 5-0 in double overtime on Tuesday at Parkway South.

Contributing for Lindbergh were Grace Colombo, Savanah Cox, Calista Crocker, Jessica Earley and Jordan Saufnauer each with a goal. MJ Costa was credited with the victory in goal for Lindbergh.

Lindbergh (8-0) travels to Kirkwood on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway South (7-9) will host Notre Dame on Tuesday, October 5 at 4 p.m.

