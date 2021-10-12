Recap: Lindbergh tops University City

Calista Crocker had two goals to lead Lindbergh to a 4-0 win over University City Tuesday at University City. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Also adding offensive numbers for Lindbergh were Jessica Earley and Jordan Saufnauer each with a goal. Lindbergh goalie Loren White stopped the only shot she faced to pick up the win.

Lindbergh (12-0) will host Parkway Central on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. University City (7-7) will host Westminster on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.