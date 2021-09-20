 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lindbergh upends Pattonville
0 comments

Recap: Lindbergh upends Pattonville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lindbergh upended visiting Pattonville 9-0 in double overtime Monday.

Contributing offensively for Lindbergh were Ava Kientzy (two goals), Calista Crocker (one goal, one assist), Jessica Earley (one goal, one assist), Makoy White (one goal, one assist), Savanah Cox (one goal), Jamieson Plager (one goal), Sydney Thomas (one goal) and Loren White (one goal). MJ Costa was credited with the victory in goal for Lindbergh.

Lindbergh (6-0) hosts Oakville on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Pattonville (0-5) will be away at University City on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, chasing some September club history, leads league in relievers’ WHIP

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News