Recap: Lindbergh upends Pattonville

Lindbergh upended visiting Pattonville 9-0 in double overtime Monday.
Contributing offensively for Lindbergh were Ava Kientzy (two goals), Calista Crocker (one goal, one assist), Jessica Earley (one goal, one assist), Makoy White (one goal, one assist), Savanah Cox (one goal), Jamieson Plager (one goal), Sydney Thomas (one goal) and Loren White (one goal). MJ Costa was credited with the victory in goal for Lindbergh.
Lindbergh (6-0) hosts Oakville on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Pattonville (0-5) will be away at University City on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
