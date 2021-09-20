Recap: Lindbergh upends Pattonville

Contributing offensively for Lindbergh were Ava Kientzy (two goals), Calista Crocker (one goal, one assist), Jessica Earley (one goal, one assist), Makoy White (one goal, one assist), Savanah Cox (one goal), Jamieson Plager (one goal), Sydney Thomas (one goal) and Loren White (one goal). MJ Costa was credited with the victory in goal for Lindbergh.