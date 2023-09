Marquette squeaked by visiting Summit 2-1 in triple overtime on Monday.

Kate Morris was the leading scorer for Marquette with a goal. Riley Bossi saved 10 of 11 shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Marquette. Lucy Goellner scored the goal for Summit.

Marquette (4-2) plays at home against Parkway West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Summit (7-2) will be away at Ladue on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.