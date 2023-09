Ella Etherington had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead MICDS to a 5-0 victory over Visitation Thursday at Visitation.

Also adding offensive numbers for MICDS were Rebecca Sennaraj (two goals) and Amelia Mackin (one goal). Ellie Coverdell picked up the win in goal for MICDS.

MICDS (6-3) plays at home against Cor Jesu on Friday at 4 p.m. Visitation (3-3) will be away at Villa Duchesne on Wednesday at 4 p.m.