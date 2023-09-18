MICDS also got offensive contributions from Rebecca Sennaraj (one goal, one assist), Ella Etherington (one goal), Mia Brauer (one goal), Ellie Lochhead (one goal), Georgia Lochhead (one goal), Katherine Schott (one goal), Mallory Jerlicki (three assists) and Katie Sheehan (two assists). MICDS goalie Ellie Coverdell stopped the only shot she faced to pick up the win.