Recap: MICDS topples Summit

Kate Oliver had two goals (including the game winner) to lead MICDS to a 6-1 victory over visiting Summit Wednesday.

MICDS also got points from Anna Lochhead (two goals), Ella Etherington (one goal, one assist) and Ellie Lochhead (one goal). Kendall Curry was credited with the victory in goal for MICDS. Grace Batelle scored for Summit.

MICDS (10-3) plays at home against Visitation on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Summit (8-8) plays at home against Visitation on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.