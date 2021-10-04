 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS tops Marquette
Kate Oliver had four goals to lead MICDS to a 5-0 victory over visiting Marquette Monday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other key offensive contributors for MICDS were Zoe Carpenter (one goal) and Anna Lochhead (two assists). Kendall Curry picked up the win in goal for MICDS.

MICDS (9-3) plays at home against Summit on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Marquette (4-9) travels to Villa Duchesne on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

