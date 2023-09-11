Maggie Gonzalez-Navarrine had two goals (including the game winner) to lead MICDS to a 5-1 win over Westminster Monday at Westminster.

Other key offensive contributors for MICDS were Ellemieke Ferguson (one goal), Mallory Jerlicki (one goal), Rebecca Sennaraj (one goal) and Ella Etherington (two assists). Ellie Coverdell saved four of five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for MICDS. Lucy Hager scored for Westminster.