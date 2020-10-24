 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS upends Clayton
MICDS got a hat trick and an assist from Kate Oliver and two goals (including the game winner) from Lily Baker in a 7-0 victory over visiting Clayton Saturday.

Also adding offensive numbers for MICDS were Anna Lochhead (one goal, two assists), Livie Warren (one goal) and Jenna Bernstein (three assists). Kendall Curry picked up the win in goal for MICDS.

MICDS (5-2) will host St. Joseph's on Tuesday.

