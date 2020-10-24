Recap: MICDS upends Clayton

MICDS got a hat trick and an assist from Kate Oliver and two goals (including the game winner) from Lily Baker in a 7-0 victory over visiting Clayton Saturday.
Also adding offensive numbers for MICDS were Anna Lochhead (one goal, two assists), Livie Warren (one goal) and Jenna Bernstein (three assists). Kendall Curry picked up the win in goal for MICDS.
MICDS (5-2) will host St. Joseph's on Tuesday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.