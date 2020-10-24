Recap: MICDS waltzes over Clayton

MICDS got a hat trick and an assist from Kate Oliver and two goals from Lily Baker in a 7-0 win over visiting Clayton Saturday. Baker was credited with the game winning goal.
Other players tallying for MICDS were Anna Lochhead (one goal, two assists), Livie Warren (one goal) and Jenna Bernstein (three assists). MICDS goalie Kendall Curry earned the victory.
MICDS (5-2) will host St. Joseph's on Tuesday.
