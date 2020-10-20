Recap: Oakville squeaks by Lindbergh

Oakville squeaked by visiting Lindbergh 2-0 Tuesday.
Contributing offensively for Oakville were Mackenzie Deutschmann (one goal, one assist) and Grace Kestler (one goal). Emma Schuemeyer saved all four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Oakville.
Oakville (5-0) will play at Westminster on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Lindbergh (3-6) will play at Clayton on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
